Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 125,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on RVLV shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

NYSE RVLV opened at $26.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.09. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $89.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

