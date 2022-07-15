Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 10,237 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AGNC. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

AGNC stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.01%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

