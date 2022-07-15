Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 12,997 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,224,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,031,000 after buying an additional 740,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,974,000 after acquiring an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,061,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,973,000 after acquiring an additional 288,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,933,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,306,000 after purchasing an additional 59,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 930,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,097,000 after purchasing an additional 126,055 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $36.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average of $39.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 8.52%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

