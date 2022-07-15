Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 16,093 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 131.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,928,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,208,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,049,000 after buying an additional 886,251 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 17,658.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 654,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,394,000 after buying an additional 650,729 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,945,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,453,000 after buying an additional 453,085 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 410,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,188,000 after buying an additional 280,116 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VNO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $28.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.20. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 326.16%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

