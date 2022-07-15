Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 35,909 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,909 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,128.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY opened at $6.04 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.92.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

