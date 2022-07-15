Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 41,550 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,550 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 104.2% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 13.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 9,981 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 13.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 175.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,290 shares of company stock worth $1,636,878 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global cut Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.82. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.76.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 11.98%.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

