Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 4,345 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIG opened at $53.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.66. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.48. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $1,386,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,921,497.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,554.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,700 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

