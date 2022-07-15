Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 4,783 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Cognex by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

CGNX stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.63. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $92.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.42.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.23 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 16.77%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CGNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.18.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

