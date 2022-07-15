Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 48,828 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 135.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,828 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.18% of uniQure worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QURE. StockNews.com upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on uniQure from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94. uniQure has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.15. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.33). uniQure had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 61.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $100,065.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,190.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

