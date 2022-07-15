Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,964 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, COO Christopher J. Tovey sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $833,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $82,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,819 shares of company stock worth $8,005,702. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $155.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on JAZZ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.92.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.