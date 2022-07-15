Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of UDR by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UDR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on UDR from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on UDR to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

NYSE UDR opened at $44.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. UDR’s payout ratio is 298.05%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

