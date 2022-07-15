Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 1,269 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 56.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Paycom Software by 157.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.77.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $2,645,331.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,727,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,181,686.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 2,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $745,625.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,773 shares in the company, valued at $71,775,160.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $290.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.48. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.80 and a 200-day moving average of $317.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

