Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,829 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGNA. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in TEGNA by 751.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in TEGNA by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in TEGNA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 683,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in TEGNA by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in TEGNA by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 348,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 25,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TGNA shares. Huber Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TEGNA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.83 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

