Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,673 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.51.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $150.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.77. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.47. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About M&T Bank (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.