Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 50,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 113,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

EQC stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -250.00 and a beta of 0.20. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

