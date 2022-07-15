Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 138.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 716.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Synaptics from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.33.

Shares of SYNA opened at $119.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.50 and a 200 day moving average of $183.71. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $109.26 and a 52-week high of $299.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.07). Synaptics had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,428.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

