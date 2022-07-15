Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 135.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,024 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.13% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

CCRN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $955.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 59.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

