Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 70,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 290,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,575,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,223,000 after buying an additional 45,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

NFG stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average of $66.54.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

In other news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

