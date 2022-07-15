Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 699.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $258.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.55. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.46 and a beta of 1.32. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $379.30.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABMD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.00.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at $33,125,903.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

