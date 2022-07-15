Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 269.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,890 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $6,580,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

WTRG opened at $46.57 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

