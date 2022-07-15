Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 361.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,081 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.16% of Perdoceo Education worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 615.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 98,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 261,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 629,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 163,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $66,205.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,216.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $230,939.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,836 shares of company stock valued at $402,969. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $819.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.05. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $182.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 19.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Perdoceo Education Profile (Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.