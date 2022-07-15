Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,559 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET opened at $44.61 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $225,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,981.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria S. Eitel purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.77 per share, for a total transaction of $941,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,361 shares of company stock worth $14,575,525 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.

Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.