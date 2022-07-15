Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 325.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,049 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

NYSE STC opened at $49.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average of $61.50.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $852.92 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.51%.

STC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, insider Steven Mark Lessack acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.20 per share, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,863.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.91 per share, for a total transaction of $73,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,809.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,500 shares of company stock worth $394,965. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.