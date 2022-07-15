Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.17 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 126.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.17.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLDR. B. Riley lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

