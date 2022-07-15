Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.19 Billion Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.8% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Alphabet worth $1,190,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,207.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,247.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2,526.70. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,175.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Alphabet to $2,900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,244.22.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.