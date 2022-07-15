Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,822 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of AES by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,975,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,700,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in AES by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,815,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,356,319,000 after buying an additional 3,412,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AES by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,182,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,241,000 after buying an additional 248,558 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in AES by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,415,000 after buying an additional 1,261,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in AES by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of AES stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of -76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

