Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.54 Million Stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.20% of ACCO Brands worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 141,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 94,383 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth $2,393,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 16,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $629.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72. ACCO Brands Co. has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $9.76.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $441.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.45 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACCO. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

