Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.64 Million Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Lear by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Lear by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 43.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lear by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

LEA stock opened at $125.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $118.38 and a 12 month high of $195.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.88.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

In other news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $359,337.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,387.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total transaction of $198,371.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,097 shares of company stock worth $2,011,928. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lear from $163.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

About Lear (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.