Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,282,585,000 after acquiring an additional 295,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,743,000 after acquiring an additional 42,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after acquiring an additional 22,560 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,803,000 after acquiring an additional 333,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 530,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TYL opened at $328.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.60. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $300.85 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TYL. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.27.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

