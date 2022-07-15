Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.83 Million Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GXO opened at $39.06 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.55.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.59.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

