Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.01 Million Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,944 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Evergy by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $34,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $148,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,657 shares of company stock valued at $112,987. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EVRG opened at $64.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.06%.

EVRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Evergy Profile (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.