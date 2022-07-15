Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 249.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,632 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.05% of Travel + Leisure worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

TNL opened at $39.75 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average of $52.03.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 42.33%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $314,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,158.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.