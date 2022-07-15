Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $221.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.49. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

