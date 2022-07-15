Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 20,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDC. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.10.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.86 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $74,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $187,495.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,252.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

