Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $35.56 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average of $32.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $120.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $176,659.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diane G. Gerst sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $55,151.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,650.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,079 shares of company stock valued at $4,725,571. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

