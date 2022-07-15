Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 2,576 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,691 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Yelp worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Yelp by 10.8% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,546 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Yelp by 168.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 338,616 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 212,708 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Yelp by 35.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,500 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 26,767 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the first quarter valued at approximately $755,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.61. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average of $32.49.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.60 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,908,570.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,220 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,605 shares of company stock valued at $986,990 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YELP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

