Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 27,347 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 518.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,347 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,803,000 after purchasing an additional 175,648 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 57,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $929,820.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,679.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 26,304 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $1,054,527.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 575,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 452,970 shares of company stock valued at $18,554,200. 24.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $43.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 21.95 and a quick ratio of 21.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.33. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.77 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.57.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

