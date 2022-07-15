Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 2,954 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,998,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,204,000 after purchasing an additional 627,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Catalent by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,864,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,893,000 after acquiring an additional 200,680 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Catalent by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,070,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,841 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $616,791,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,109,000 after acquiring an additional 122,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Shares of CTLT opened at $100.20 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.34 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

