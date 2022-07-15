Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 3,869 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 2,373.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $278.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $267.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.92. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $213.39 and a one year high of $590.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.63 and a beta of 0.91.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total transaction of $11,238,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,743,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $182,056.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,613,017.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,185 shares of company stock valued at $23,594,636. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Redburn Partners began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.22.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

