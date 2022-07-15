Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 4,280 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,993 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,088,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,555,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 30.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is 28.12 and its 200 day moving average is 47.07. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of 19.25 and a 1 year high of 179.47. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The business had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 113.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RIVN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 70.22.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total value of 154,229.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,064,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total value of 214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at 2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029 over the last ninety days. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

