Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in PPG Industries by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $114.84 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.95.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $169.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $177.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.44.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

