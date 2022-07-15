Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Twilio by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Twilio by 334.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Twilio by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Twilio by 505.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 43,809 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.12.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,976. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TWLO opened at $81.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.14 and a 1 year high of $412.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

