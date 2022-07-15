Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,379 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.30% of Genesco worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GCO shares. TheStreet cut Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.73. Genesco Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.54 and a 52-week high of $73.72.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $520.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

