Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 2,782 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Watsco by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

In other Watsco news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock opened at $249.25 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $318.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.25. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.08. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.84%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

