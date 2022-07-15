Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 5,528 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,528 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

VSTO has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 10,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $399,375.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,939.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $318,098.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,369.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 272,780 shares of company stock worth $10,373,989 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $26.45 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

