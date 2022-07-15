Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 952 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,595 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COO. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,232 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,021 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,449,000 after acquiring an additional 49,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

NYSE COO opened at $288.50 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.01 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.17). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.78.

About Cooper Companies (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.