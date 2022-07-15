Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $2.25 Million Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Redburn Partners cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FMC in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

FMC opened at $100.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.59. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

