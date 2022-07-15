Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $965,000 Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 690.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 467,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 408,777 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,407,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Vistra by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 419,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 40,538 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE VST opened at $22.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.86. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $27.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.29). Vistra had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.177 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 87.65%.

In other news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 221,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $5,685,644.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,979,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $142,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 76,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,292 and sold 4,383,255 shares valued at $112,730,782. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

