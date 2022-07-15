Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,534 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Verint Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $41.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.83 and a 12-month high of $56.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,337 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $104,884.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 957 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $41,351.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,426.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,701 shares of company stock worth $1,198,489 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

About Verint Systems (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.