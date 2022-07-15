Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,918 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.69.

Shares of MHK opened at $124.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.29. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.96 and a 52-week high of $211.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.63.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.89. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

